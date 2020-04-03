President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Wednesday night that he would order the police and military to shoot the members of the militant groups and those who would cause chaos amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a public address, Duterte said he would also allow the Department of Social Welfare and Development to handle the distribution of social amelioration package and other relief goods to the people and not the politicians anymore.

"I am addressing the left, your slamming about the distribution (of relief assistance). Remember, left: You are not the government. Do you understand? You are not the government and you cannot be part of what we are planning to do for the nation," he said.

"Don't make foolishness and instigate riot because I will order you detained and I will only order your release after the COVID(-19 crisis) is over," he said.

"Do not try to test the Filipino. Do not try to test it...we are ready for you. Trouble, shooting, killing, I will not hesitate (to order) my soldiers to shoot you. I will not hesitate to order the police to arrest and detain you," Duterte said, adding that he would not give these detainees food.

"My orders are to the police, also the military and the barangay (officials), if they create trouble and there is an occasion that you're lives will be in danger, shoot them dead," he added.

Duterte made the warning after a violent confrontation on Wednesday between some residents of Quezon City, who were allegedly instigated by leftist groups to hold a rally after the local government reportedly failed to provide them relief assistance, and the policemen.

Some of the protesters were arrested.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte appealed to the leadership of the Quezon City Police District to release the detainees in the interim for humanitarian reasons.

But Duterte, in his public address, said he would not show mercy.He ordered the police not to release those who were arrested.

"I will not tolerate. Those politicians who are asking to release them (protesters), do not play hero at this time because you would abet or is it that word - encourage people to violate the law. Now is the time to set an example to everybody. I'm not used to being frightened. Not me," he said.

Duterte said he would not allow local government officials anymore to handle the assistance for the people because of so many complaints against them.

"I removed from the politicians the distribution of the money, rice," he said.

Duterte said he tasked DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista to do the job because the DSWD has the list of the beneficiaries of the conditional cash transfer program of the government.

He asked Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr., the chief implementer of the national action plan to address COVID-19 crisis, to assist the DSWD.

Duterte also directed the police to secure the health workers after reports that some of them have been discriminated or attacked.

"Do not harm the health workers, the doctors, and everything because that is a serious crime," he said."So let this be a warning to all. Follow government at this time because it is really critical that we have order," Duterte stressed. Celerina Monte/DMS