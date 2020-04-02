The Philippine Army and Air Force chiefs placed themselves under home quarantine, following confirmed cases of COVID-19 among military officials.

Col. Ramon Zagala, Philippine Army spokesman, said Army chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay started his self-quarantine last Sunday.

"He (Gapay) is doing well but he choose to go on quarantine, and he will finish on April 10," he said.

Maj. Aristides Galang, Philippine Air Force (PAF) spokesman, said Air Force Chief Lt. Gen. Allen Paredesbegan his quarantine on March 24.

"The CG (commanding general), PAF is in good health and continues to perform his duties and responsibilities from his military quarters," he said.

Both Gapay and Paredes decided to undergo quarantine after being exposed with other military officials who were tested positive for the virus.

Galang said on March 24, Paredes notified the AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. and the chief surgeon of the Air Force that he will undergo home quarantine after an AFP officer tested positive for COVID-19.

"The CG, PAF was with the said officer on March 04, and very briefly during the call on the Chief of Staff, AFP by the newly promoted generals last March 12 at GHQ, AFP," he said.

"The latest outside engagement of CG, PAF was on March 21 during the turnover of medical supplies and equipment donated by local Filipino-Chinese businessmen which were airlifted by PAF C130 from China where he wore a mask during the ceremony.

The activity was also attended by SND (Secretary of National Defense) and CSAFP, (chief of staff,AFP)" he added.

Last week, the AFP said General Filemon Santos, Jr., the chief of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Philippine Navy (PN) Flag Officer in Command (FOIC) Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo said that tested negative for the virus.Bacordo said he finished his quarantine last March 30.

He decided to take a COVID-19 test after having close contact with Senator Miguel Zubiri and Sen. Koko Pimentel. Both tested positive.

Paredes and Gapay also had close contact with Santos last March 16. Robina Asido/DMS