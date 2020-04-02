Malacanang assured on Wednesday that the government would provide all the necessary assistance to health workers following attacks and discrimination against some of them amid the coronavirus disease epidemic.

In a virtual press briefing, Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said it was unfortunate there were some frontliners who have come under attack.

"To address this, Philippine National Police Chief Archie Gamboa has directed all local police units to provide every possible assistance and security to medical staff and health workers following violent attacks in Cebu and Sultan Kudarat," he said.

"Threatening the safety of our health workers in the midst of this crisis is unacceptable, and the PNP is committed to apply the full might of the law against those who dare to harm our health workers??and will do whatever it takes to protect them from crime, violence, and any form of oppression and discrimination. We won't allow our heroes to be attacked," the official stressed.

Nograles noted that the government has been providing transport services to frontliners, particularly in Metro Manila.He said there are 15 daily bus routes around Metro Manila.

Aside from this, he said the Department of Public Works and Highways has deployed 402 vehicles nationwide to serve as transportation services for the frontliners and health workers.

"For the added peace of mind of our health workers, PNP personnel manning Quarantine Control Stations are under instructions to assist them and escort them to their assigned hospitals," he said.

Nograles also cited that the DPWH has provided disinfection and sanitation services for vehicles traversing national highways and public establishments and places via installed sanitation tents and gantry facilities.

There were 336 decontamination tents and 76 gantries that were installed.Also decontaminated were 415 convergence areas, such as checkpoints, government facilities, schools, hospitals, and markets.

Nograles reiterated the government's call for the people to stay at home, the safest place for everyone.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the entire Luzon, including Metro Manila, under enhanced community quarantine, which restricts people's movement to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The local government units outside Luzon have also been implementing their respective quarantine measures. Celerina Monte/DMS