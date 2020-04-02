Around 20 alleged members of the Kadamay urban poor group were arrested after staging a protest to demand food and aid from the Quezon City local government along North EDSA in Quezon City on Wednesday morning.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said the group was led by a certain Jocy Lopez, 47 and a resident of Sitio San Roque, Barangay Bagong Pagasa, Quezon City.

“They assembled along EDSA North infront of Avida Show Room Edsa, Quezon City to demand food supply from the local government unit,” said NCRPO chief Police Major General Debold Sinas.

Initial report said Kadamay protesters held a program for almost one hour which started around 9:20 am. They were advised by police officers assigned in the area to go home following the guidelines in the enhanced community quarantine.

“They however refused and argued with the members of QCPD (Quezon City Police District) which resulted in their arrest,” Sinas said.

Sinas expressed dismay with the incident and reiterated his plea for people to stay home.

"I understand the challenges that go with the implementation of our enhanced community quarantine endeavor. However, we have our own sacrifices to make to win this battle with the unseen. The safest place to be right now is at home. So please, stay at home. Let us end the spread of this pandemic together. We cannot do this alone,” he said.

The arrested persons are now under the custody of QCPD Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit where charges of violating the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act, State of Public Health Emergency, Resistance and Disobedience will be filed against them. Ella Dionisio/DMS