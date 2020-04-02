President Rodrigo Duterte has tasked the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) to consolidate and make inventory of all donations to the national government or the Department of Health as the country faces the coronovirus disease pandemic.

This was contained in Administrative Order No. 27 signed on March 31 and which establishes a framework for the acceptance, management, distribution and delivery of all medicines, medical equipment and supplies, and other health products donated to the national government or the DOH for addressing the COVID-19 situation.

"The government recognizes that the outpouring donations of medical supplies and other medical products, including crucial personal protective equipment (PPEs) and basic necessities such as food to support health workers in the public sector deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, are acts that are not intended to gain favors or to influence government action but are acts of altruism and generosity of Filipinos, non-government entities, foreign nationals, and foreign governments," the AO read.

It said all donations shall be coordinated with and transmitted to the OCD for consolidation.Direct donations of the same classes of goods, from any of the same donors, to other departments or other state-run agencies, shall continue to be allowed without need of consolidation in the OCD, it said.

However, such donations shall be immediately reported by these recipient agencies and instrumentalities to the OCD for inventory and possible allocation.

"The Department of National Defense shall provide the necessary logistical support to the OCD for the immediate consolidation, distribution, and delivery of the donated medicines, medical equipment and supplies, and other health products to the identified beneficiary facilities, groups or establishments," the AO said.

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez, who was designated Chief Implementer of the country's declared national policy against COVID-19, is directed to oversee the consolidation, management, inventory, recording and distribution of donations, and ensure the efficient and expeditious distribution of assistance to the public.

The President ordered all relevant departments and agencies of the government to ensure expedited operational procedure for the processing of importations and entry of foreign donations intended to address the COVID-19 situation, in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

He also ordered the Food and Drug Administration, and all other agencies concerned with the certification and regulation of donated medicines, medical supplies and equipment, and other health products to adopt expedited procedures for the respective accreditation or clearance, in accordance with Republic Act No, 11469, or the "Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

"The OCD is directed to render a weekly report to the Office of the President, through the Executive Secretary, on the actions taken relative to the implementation of the AO.

The Order does not apply to direct donations of perishable goods such as food items, and goods of nominal value such as accommodation, transportation to and from their residence and workplace, and other basic necessities for the use and consumption of public officials or employees who are health workers for purposes of dealing with COVID-19, including those working at the frontlines in the implementation of the community quarantine and ensuring the flow of critical goods within the duration of the present State of Calamity.

Such direct donations whether solicited or not, shall continue to be allowed, said the AO, which shall take effect immediately. Celerina Monte/DMS