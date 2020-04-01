President Rodrigo Duterte has made a stern warning to local government officials who would embezzle, hoard or divert the assistance to the people as the country faces the coronavirus disease pandemic.

In a televised public address on Monday night, Duterte said he would order the detention of those officials who would be engaged in irregular activities.

"To the people tasked of distributing the money, distributing the food, distributing the relief goods, kindly do it. I use the word 'to T'. If you don't understand, you research," he said.

"But if you really make a mistake, I won't let you go. I will see to it even tomorrow, if I discover some embezzlement, some hoarding there, and if you divert the food to the people who are not the right recipients, you better think," Duterte said.

"I am not a cruel man. But if the police have report, I will order your detention until this COVID-19 (crisis) is over," he added.

He said these government officials should not think that they own whatever they receive from the national government.

"This is not yours, neither is it mine. But if you engaged in politics and I learned about it, I will suspend you right there and then. And for those who are really absconding the money, I will detain you, I said, and maybe I will release you after this COVID," he stressed.

Duterte said he is ready to be jailed for all his actions.

There were reports that some barangay officials have refused to provide relief goods to residents who are not their allies or not registered voters in their respective localities.

Duterte also said allcontributions to the government should be given to an office set up by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infections Diseases.

He assured that there is proper accounting of all donations. Celerina Monte/DMS