The Philippine National Police on Monday said the Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) is investigating a report that 22 Philippine Offshore Gaming Operation (POGO) workers were allowed entry in checkpoints from Manila to Cagayan province.

In message to reporters, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said: “PSPG is now conducting investigation to determine the circumstances. PNP will never tolerate erring personnel.”

“If evidence warrants, appropriate admin and criminal charges will be filed against them,” added Banac, the PNP spokesman.

According to a news report, a total of 22 POGO workers and two police escorts reached Sta. Ana, Cagayan where they were barred from entry due to the COVID-19 threat.

It said the workers were riding on two vans and two delivery trucks.

Allegedly, the two police were assigned at the PSPG.

Last March 19, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) temporarily suspended POGO operations and their service providers in Luzon during a one-month enhanced community quarantine.

In a statement, it said the “skeletal workforce at POGO operating sites are no longer allowed and all POGO employees are enjoined to remain in their places of residence, and no loitering or mass gatherings are allowed”.

The maintenance of POGO data centers, software, technical devices and other information technology facilities should be done remotely.

If not possible, maintenance personnel should secure necessary permits from the concerned unit of the Inter-Agency Task Force.The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. said POGO operations outside Luzon should follow community quarantine measures being adopted by local government units in their area of operation. Ella Dionisio/DMS