The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) continues to transport relief goods for Filipinos under quarantine in Sibakel Island, Basilan.

According to PCG, their Zamboanga district is deploying assets and personnel to deliver food, water and other needs of more than 100 Filipinos who were deported from Malaysia.The Filipinos were brought to the Basilan island on March 21.

"Health workers were also transported (to the Island) to provide medical assistance," the PCG said.

The PCG, with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), is also conduct regular patrol operation at the southern border of the country.

"The PCG and BFAR were conducting regular patrol within the waters of Zamboanga, Basilan, Sulu, at Tawi-Tawi to protect the residents against the coronavirus disease," it said. Robina Asido/DMS