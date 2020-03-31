Manila has imposed a liquor ban amid the implementation of enhanced community quarantine because of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

In a news alert issued on Sunday, Manila City Public Information Office said Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagos signed an executive order banning any alcoholic drinks in the city starting Monday.

"We now prohibit and temporarily revoking the privilege of the stores to sell alcoholic drinks. You can no longer sell liquor (starting) tomorrow (Monday). Any violation shall lead to the revocation of mayor's and business permit," said Moreno.

"I'm trying to understand you, but I cannot let you cause problem to others. I do not want to waste the sacrifice of many people because of few individuals (who violate the policy of the government)," he added.

Moreno implement the liquor ban after getting dismayed because some residents continue to violate social distancing and curfew while drinking in public places despite an enhanced community quarantine.

The executive order to implement the liquor ban is part of the General Welfare Clause under the Local Government Code of 1991 where local governments can implement such emergency measure in times of crisis or calamity. Robina Asido/DMS