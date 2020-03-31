Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Monday said they are identifying facilities in provinces, municipalities, and barangays that can be used as isolation sites for those persons who are coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive but with mild symptoms.

In a press briefing, Año said the facilities they will find may also cater persons under investigation (PUIs) and persons under monitoring (PUMs).

"Our national task force is in full implementation, the most important here is to identify the isolation facilities in the provincial, municipal and barangay level,” he said.

Based on the Department of Health’s record, as of 4pm, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are at 1,546 with 78 deaths.

He added the areas they will find will be inspected by the task group on resource management and logistics, led by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“So that we can convert it and use as isolation for PUMs, PUIs and COVID1- 19 positive patients with mild or without symptoms,” Año said.

In a radio interview, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the interagency task force approved the proposal of converting sports facilities, schools and even churches into makeshift quarantine sites.

Duque said some approved isolation facilities were military hospitals, sports facilities, the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, and the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

“The IATF decided to use these (facilities) as alternative temporary quarantine facilities or isolation facilities,” he said.

Duque said he will talk to Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo to discuss the possibility of turning churches into health care facilities.

“It is better that we are prepared in case the number of cases increases,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS