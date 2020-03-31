The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said around 69,000 persons violated guidelines set by the national government for a one-month enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

According to PNP Deputy Chief for Operations Police Lieutenant General Guillermo Eleazar, head of the Joint Task Force COVID-19 Shield, 38,940 came from Luzon while 30,149 were from Visayas and Mindanao.

Of the total violators, 17,039 were arrested; 3,777 were fined while 48,273 were warned by authorities.

Eleazar said they will continue to arrest curfew and quarantine violators due to the increasing numbers after his earlier statement that they will be more lenient.

He said the violators would undergo inquest using the e-inquest project of the Department of Justice.

Meanwhile, a total of 593 were arrested nationwide for hoarding and selling overpriced medical supplies while 6, 837 public utility vehicles were apprehended as public mass transportation has been halted during the one-month ECQ period.

Some local government officials in Visayas and Mindanao also implemented enhanced community quarantine in their area to prevent the spread of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

President Rodrigo Duterte declared an ECQ in Luzon, including Metro Manila, to restrict the movement of people starting March 17. It will be lifted on April 14 unless Duterte extends it. Ella Dionisio/DMS