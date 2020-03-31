The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Monday decided to ground the entire fleet of Lionair Inc. after being involved in another accident in less than seven months resulting in the death of eight people, including two foreigners last Sunday night.

“While the investigation on the medical evacuation plane RP-C5880 is ongoing, it has been decided that Lionair’s entire fleet will be grounded,” CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said in a statement.

Apolonio also said investigators were able to recover the cockpit voice recorder of the Agusta West Wing 24 aircraft.

“The recovery will further aid the investigation and help answer why the crash might have occurred,” he said.

“Lionair was informed of the developments in the accident and is coordinating with the victim’s families. In the meantime that the investigation is still not concluded, names of the victims will not be divulged,” he added.

In a radio interview, he said the investigation might take six months to one year.

“Because first of all, the flight data recorder will be sent abroad either Japan, Singapore or Australia for the audio to be decoded,” Apolonio said.

In a press conference late Sunday night, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Deputy Director General Don Mendoza said they will also deeply look into the records of Lionair.

“It’s quite alarming but we are looking into records deeply of these unfortunate events that happened to Lionair… definitely we will have a thorough investigation into this and we will advise the actions or steps to be taken,” Mendoza said.

According to Lionair’s website, they have a fleet of executive jets, turbo props, helicopters and also provide air ambulance services.

Mendoza said the aircraft is “airworthy” and licenses of the pilots were current.

He also confirmed it is the same aircraft helping the Department of Health (DOH) in delivering medical suppliesto the provinces.

The CAAP official said the Manila tower facility noticed that the aircraft was taking some time to take off that’s why they prepared by communicating with firefighters and a rescue team.

“Based on the reports of the Manila tower, they were alarmed that for the size of the aircraft (it) took them some time to take off… so they were alarmed. They prepared the hotline just in case whatever happens they can immediately call firefighters and rescue (personnel),” Mendoza said.

Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal confirmed that eight people, including two foreign nationals, died following an accident in runway 06/24 in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

He said onboard the flight were two foreign passengers, three flight crews, flight medic, nurse and a doctor.

The aircraft is on a medical evacuation mission to Haneda, Japan when the incident transpired but Monreal cannot confirm if the passengers were coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients.

“It was a medevac (mission) because the two passengers were supposed to be evacuated for medical situation,” he said in the same press conference.

“There was no indication mentioned to us by operator (if they are COVID-19 patients)… there was no confirmation nor denial on the situation of the passenger,” he added.

As of Monday, MIAA reopened the runway after it was closed last night due to clearing of debris and cadavers.

In September last year, a Lionair plane crashed in Calamba City, Laguna killing around nine people. Ella Dionisio/DMS