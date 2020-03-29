The local government unit can now use their development fund to help health workers and their constituents affected by the enhanced community quarantine because of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

In a Laging Handa briefing on Saturday, Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) spokesman said a memorandum circular that would allow the LGU’s to utilize their 20 percent development fund was signed by DILG Secretary Eduardo Ano and Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Sec. Wendel Avisado.

“I also like to take this opportunity to inform the public specially the local government officials who are listening this program that Sec. Ano and Sec. Wendel Avisado already signed the joint memorandum circular number one which is about expanding the utilization of the 20 percent of the annual internal revenue allotment for development projects,” he said.

Malaya said Ano and Avisado signed the memorandum because many mayors were worried their quick respond funds are running out.

“In addition to the assistance that the national government will provide to the LGU’s, you can also use your 20 percent development fund because it is now under this memorandum that was signed by Sec. Ano and Sec. Wendel Avisado,” he said.

However, Malaya also emphasized that there are limitations in using the 20 percent development fund.

“This 20 percent development fund cannot be used to buy furniture, fixture, equipment, motor vehicles it also has limitations but if you’re going to use your development fund to acquire food assistance you can do that under this new joint memorandum circular,” he said.

“So the use of 20 percent development fund is now expanded you can now use it to purchase PPE, things Covid testing, medicines and vitamins, hospital equipment and food assistance for the affected families or informal sector or the poor families in your area,” he added.

Malaya said the DILG will post a copy of the memorandum in their Facebook page and other social media accounts to immediately inform the LGUs.

“We will post this joint memo circular to our DILG facebook page and other social media accounts for you to immediately get this information and for you to be able to pass an ordinance to have supplemental budget and realign the budget of your locality for you to be able to use your development fund,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS