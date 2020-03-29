The province of Laguna has been placed on total lockdown on Saturday, its governor said.

Governor Ramil Hernandez placed Laguna on lockdown at 1 pm after provincial health authorities reported 23 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases. On Friday, the province said 17 were confirmed cases.

All authorities in the province of Laguna were ordered to implement the province's total lockdown and strict adherence to all rules on its implementation. We are asking for the cooperation and understanding of the public, '' he said in his Facebook account.

Hernandez told dzBB, the lockdown will continue as long as it is needed.

Hernandez also told dzBB that ''the trend (in COVID-19) cases is rising. Persons under monitoring have reached more 10,000 and persons under investigation have reached 700.

''That is why we are limiting the movement of people. As the DOH ( Department of Health) said, the movement of people causes the virus to spread,'' he added.

This means that people who are using Laguna province to pass through other areas will not be allowed to enter or exit, said Hernandez. DMS