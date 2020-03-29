The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) on Friday directed the immediate release of refrigerated containers and dry vans at port areas.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said this will ensure the unhampered flow and availability of essential goods - such as food and medicine, and other basic necessities - amid the implemented enhanced community quarantine due to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

"(T)he IATF directs all corresponding importers, consignees, truckers, shipping lines and concerned government regulators...to address the disruptions to the supply chain, and withdraw immediately all refrigerated containers as well as dry vans, and for port operators to release the same expeditiously," Nograles said.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC), Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Department of Agriculture (DA) are among the government agencies which will be responsible for the order.

A joint memorandum circular by the four agencies is expected to be issued following the directive. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS