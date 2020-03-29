The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) instructed local government units (LGUs) to identify government establishments which will serve as temporary quarantine or isolation facilities due to spike in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles in a live video on Friday night added that Government Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) are also included under the directive.

"Local Government Units (LGUs) in the provincial, city, municipal, and barangay levels, as well as those in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, are directed to identify government facilities that may be temporarily converted into isolation or quarantine facilities," Nograles said.

LGUs are required to comply with guidelines issued by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in transforming spaces for confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases.

The IATF-EID has also tapped the Department of Tourism (DOT) and other government agencies in identifying re-purposed facilities.

According to Nograles, all identified establishments will be reported to the National Incident Command of the National Task Force (NTF) in COVID-19.

"(T)he latter shall classify identified facilities into those that can be utilized for the isolation of Patients Under Investigation, and those where positive COVID-19 cases with mild symptoms may be managed," he added.

Approved facilities will be inspected by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). The agency will also accredit construction workers and exempt them from the strict home quarantine. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS