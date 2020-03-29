President Rodrigo Duterte is on self-quarantine as he marks his 75th birthday Saturday, said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

Panelo, in a message late Friday, said Duterte's ''only birthday wish is for our countrymen to stay home and the total eradication of the corona virus.''

Panelo said Duterte went on self-quarantine ''following the advice of the Presidential Security Group as well as doctors for his protection.''

Panelo said this arose as Duterte was exposed ''to some officials who themselves have been exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 (2019 coronavirus disease) victim.''

''He will continue with his work while on quarantine,'' added Panelo. DMS