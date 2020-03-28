The Philippine National Police (PNP) said they are ready to investigate those who will violate health protocols set by the government, even if they are politicians, its spokesman said.

“PNP is ready to launch investigation once complaint is filed by hospital or by an aggrieved party,” Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said in a message to reporters last Thursday night.

“So far, no complaint filed. But once a complaint is filed, formal investigation will commence and if evidence warrants, charges will be filed by PNP in court to establish that a crime was committed and the suspect committed it,” he added.

The PNP made the statement after Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said reports that some politicians violated health protocols by going outside despite being persons under investigation (PUI) should be “formally evaluated by the concerned agencies upon a complaint or otherwise to ascertain the true facts behind the incidents”.

Senator Aquilino Pimentel III is in hot water after he was seen on different establishments, such as hospital and grocery, despite being a person under investigation.

On March 25, Pimentel was tested positive for COVID-19.

ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Eric Yap also attended a meeting with other government officials a day after he received his result saying he is COVID-19 positive.

Malacanang said there are no exemptions for any person on health protocols.

“Those holding high positions in the government are enjoined to set an example to their constituents by strictly observing them,” Panelo said. Ella Dionisio/DMS