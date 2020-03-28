President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez, a former military general, as the implementor of the national policy against coronavirus disease.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo defended the appointment of former military generals to lead the enforcement of the National Action Plan to fight COVID-19.

"The rationale behind the appointment of ex-military men...simply lies on their culture of discipline, obedience to superiors, training in organization, tactical strategies in fighting the enemies of the state, and thorough preparedness in organization," he said.

Earlier, Duterte named Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana as chairman of the NAP, with Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano as the vice-chair. Both are also former military generals.

"They are not embroiled in bureaucratic rigmaroles. They abhor useless debates, they are silent workers, not voracious talkers. They act without fanfare. They get things done," Panelo said.

He said the strict implementation of home quarantine is a must, as well as the maintenance of peace and order, to make effective the fight against COVID-19 that "has placed the nation on the precipice of destruction and death."

"We are in state of war against an unseen enemy and we need men and women trained in the art of warfare," said Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel.

He said the government needs the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines as they have the discipline, the organization, the manpower and the equipment to implement the measures that the government has established.

They will pursue efficiently and swiftly the emergency measures to end the spread of the deadly virus pursuant to the special powers granted to the President by Congress, he added.

"With high and senior ex-military men at the helm of the implementing organisations, the officers as well as the rank and file of the PNP and the AFP will necessarily follow the orders coming from them, issued by the Commander-in Chief, without question and with impartiality in the strict implementation of the protocols, guidelines and procedures established by the national government," Panelo said.

"They will spare no one nor exempt anyone, whether in the private sector or in the government, in applying the law as well as the restrictions imposed by the Constitution in times of national emergency," he added.

Some militant groups have accused the government of militarizing the response to COVID-19 pandemic.

The police and military have been manning the checkpoints to ensure that the home quarantine is fully implemented in the country. Celerina Monte/DMS