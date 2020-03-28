Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. tested positive for the 2019 coronavirus disease ( COVID-19).

This was revealed by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, who added he will begin self-quarantine starting Friday and he is now under monitoring for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Santos announced that he placed himself under quarantine after a military official and his spouse were tested positive for COVID-19.

"Good morning, everyone. I shall be on self -uarantine effective today. This morning I was informed by CSAFP Gen. Santos that he tested positive of the COVID-19 - the result he got yesterday," Lorenzana said.

Although he does show symptoms of COVID-19, Lorenzana said he will follow a protocol to undergo self -quarantine since he had close contact with Santos in two previous occasions.

"I had close proximity with him on two occasions: in Villamor Air Base during the turnover of medical supplies to me last Sunday afternoon, 21 Mar, and again last Monday afternoon, 22 March, here in GHQ (general headquarters) and at the Heroes Hall, Malacañang," Lorenzana said.

"I have no symptoms but protocol says I have to self-quarantine for 14 days," he added.

In a statement issued on Friday, the AFP said Santos will continue his duties despite being in strict home quarantine.

"AFP Chief General Felimon Santos Jr. will have to work from home for the meantime that he will be on strict home quarantine for 14 days starting 27Mar2020 until 10April2020," said Capt. Jonathan Zata, AFP spokesman.

"He is well and in good health condition. He will be in his military quarters where he will continue the discharge of his duties and responsibilities," he added

Zata said while Santos is on strict home quarantine he will be closely monitored by military physicians from the V. Luna Medical Center.

"Gen Santos, Jr. will be ably assisted by the AFP Vice Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Gaudencio Collado, Jr. who shall oversee the daily operational activities," he said.

"The Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Erickson Gloria will attend to the administrative matters," he added.

Zata said Santos was tested positive for COVID-19 after he donned the new rank of a senior AFP officer who turned out to be positive for the virus.

"Gen Santos, Jr. is disclosing the result of the test to inform those he had close physical contact with starting in 13March until 27March. They should observe the medical protocol of self-quarantine," he said.

"Meanwhile, those who had similar contact with him from the period 9-12 March but are symptomatic must take precaution and seek medical advise," he added. Robina Asido/DMS