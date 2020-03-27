Military forces in western Mindanao delivered food and other basic commodities for the persons under monitoring and investigation for COVID-19 in Sibakel Island.

Major Arvin Encinas, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said "on their fifth day of containment in Sibakel Island, Lantawan, Basilan, the people under quarantine expressed their gratitude to the military, the provincial government of Basilan, and other agencies for the help extended to them."

Encinas said to supplement the items given by the military unit and other government and non-government organizations, WestMinCom, with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao(BARMM) officials ferried foodstuffs and other basic commodities to the island last Wednesday.

"The military's Western Mindanao Command continue to transport relief goods to the island to aid the PUMs (person under monitoring) and PUIs,(person under investigation)" he said.

It can be recalled that more than 100 Filipinos deported from Malaysia were brought to Sibakel Island in Basilan last week for quarantine.

Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, WestMinCom commander, expressed gratitude to their partners and stakeholders who supported them.

"We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to our partners and stakeholders for their untiring support to the accomplishment of our mission, especially during this trying time when all battle against the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. Robina Asido/DMS