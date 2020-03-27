Negros Oriental police on Wednesday said motorcycle back riders will be “totally banned” in the province starting March 27.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, the Negros Oriental provincial director, said this is to ensure safety and security of the people from being infected with COVID 19.

“Moreover, motorcycles used as public conveyance or the commonly called 'Habal-habal' travelling in the interior streets of the city and different parts of the province are strictly prohibited to carry passengers during the period of Community Quarantine,” Entoma said.

He appealed to the public who are using motorcycles as their private vehicle to refrain from having a back rider during the period required as the country faces the COVID -19 problem.

“I encourage everyone to cooperate and follow the guidelines set forth by the government or the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID 19 to totally stop the disease from spreading putting everyone at risk,” he said.

“Remember that the best thing to do is to stay at home and be safe,” he added.

Entoma said they will not hesitate to file cases against violators who will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 11332 or "Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act". Ella Dionisio/DMS