The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) will lead the strict implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.

The Department of National Defense (DND) said Thursday after President Rodrigo Duterte designated Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana as chairman of the National Action Plan (NAP) against the threat of COVID-19.

"The NAP encompasses the whole-of-government response against the threat of COVID-19, with the AFP and the PNP taking the lead in strictly implementing the enhanced community quarantine, ensuring unimpeded supply of food and non-food supplies in the communities, as well as maintaining a systematic and orderly implementation of the measures to curb the spread of COVID19," said Arsenio Andolong, DND spokesman, in a statement Thursday.

Andolong said Lorenzana "called on the full support of the AFP and PNP in protecting the Filipino people during the ongoing public health emergency."

“Vital to the success of this effort is the high level of inter-agency coordination that the defense and security sector should implement," Lorenzana said.

Lorenzana noted that the coordination will be facilitated "in tandem with the national government agencies, local government units (LGUs), non-government organizations, and civil society organizations so that a holistic approach to this challenge can be pursued."

Andolong said "in partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and in close coordination with the concerned agencies and organizations, the DND and its bureaus, including the Armed Forces, are ready to implement the NAP".

Last Tuesday, Duterte announced the designation of Lorenzana as the chairman of the National Action Plan and Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año as vice chairperson. Robina Asido/DMS