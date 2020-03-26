As Luzon reached its ninth day under the enhanced community quarantine, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said strict measures and penalties will be imposed to those who will violate guidelines set by the national government.

“On the law which was signed by the president (Rodrigo Duterte), there is already a penalty clause. (Violators) will face two months imprisonment or a fine up to P1 million,” Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Under the Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act of 2020, there is a two-month imprisonment or a fine not less than P10,000 but not more than P1 milllion offenses, such as local government officials disobeying the national government policies or directives in imposing quarantine; owners and possessors of privately-owned hospitals, medical, and health facilities including passenger vessels, and other establishments who unjustifiably refuse to operate; engaging in hoarding, profiteering, injurious speculations, manipulation of process, product deceptions, and cartels which affects the supply and distribution of basic necessities and medical supplies; refusal to prioritize and accept contracts for materials and services necessary to promote the declared national policy; those who will spread fake news which cause panic and confusion to the public; failure to comply with reasonable limitations on the operation of transportation sectors whether public or private land, sea and air transportation; and impeding access to roads, streets and bridges; putting up prohibited encroachments or obstacles; and maintenance of illegal construction in public places that have been ordered to be removed.

According to the law, if the offender is a corporation, association, partnership or any other judicial person, the penalty shall be imposed upon the president, directors, managers, managing partners, as the case may be, who participated in the commission of the offense or who permitted or failed to prevent the commission of violation.

Aside from the penalties, if the offender is a foreigner, they will be ordered deported without further proceedings. If the offender is a public official or employee, they will suffer perpetual or temporary disqualification from office.

Ano said those who will not also follow the home quarantine may face the same consequences.

“This time, our law enforcers and LGUs will be stricter. We will deploy more mobile patrols and we will assure that everyone who is not exempted to go outside will go home,” he said.

“If they resist, we will accost and arrest if necessary,” he added.

The secretary said under the Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, those who will resist arrest may face imprisonment.

The new law was signed by Duterte last Tuesday giving him more powers as the implementation of the one-month enhanced community quarantine continues. Ella Dionisio/DMS