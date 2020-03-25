Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. placed himself under home quarantine after a military officer and his spouse tested positive for 2019 coronavirus disease ( COVID-19).

"Home quarantine. Working from quarters," said Santos.

When asked if he came in contact with the military official who tested positive for Covid-19, Santos said "we always observed social distancing even in the conference before. We maintain the one meter (distance). Just to make sure (I went on quarantine) and undergo the protocol for the safety of everyone."

Santos said he met the official '' in one of the conference but we do not touch each other''.That is the protocol at the general headquarters," he added.

Santos said the military officer and his spouse are being treated at the V. Luna Medical Center in Quezon City.

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines through the V. Luna Medical Center is treating a senior military officer and spouse who were tested positive for COVID-19," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Santos said the "military officer has a history of foreign travel and was admitted to the medical facility and his spouse as Persons Under Investigation or PUIs last March 15."

"They have been undergoing proper medical management with the military officer now being asymptomatic," he said.

"They will continue medical treatment until fully recovered and strictly following DOH-imposed protocol for COVID-19 patients," he added.

Amid this confirmed case of Covid-19 in military, Santos assures that "the AFP has put up measures and specific guidelines to protect all of its personnel, particularly those stationed and working in Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City".

Since the community quarantine of Metro Manila started on March 15, only two gates were opened for ingress and egress to better monitor the movement of people in Camp Aguinaldo, said Santos.

Additional thermal scanners and qualified personnel were likewise made available to hasten the process of taking temperature," he said.

The Commissioned Officers' Club has temporarily ceased operations while food stalls at the Soldier’s Mall remains operational.

The Camp Aguinaldo Golf Course, AFP Finance Center and other financial institutions located inside the camp have temporarily ceased operations.

''Religious services were likewise closed off but were broadcast live with the help of the CRSAFP," he added.

Santos said "the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel, J1, also issued guidelines to maximize work from home measures for Civilian Human Resources; while military personnel must remain inside camp to ensure that other security operations are unaffected."

"Likewise, the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, J4 ensured the availability of important equipment and supplies throughout AFP units especially to those manning the different Quarantine Assistance Stations," he said.

"We have also directed the availability of a military treatment facility within the camp to cater specifically to AFP personnel manifesting symptoms of COVID-19. House to house reminders from GHQ-HSC and the station hospital are also being conducted for residents within the camp, encouraging them to practice personal hygiene and other related actions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19," Santos said.

"Protocol from the DOH in preventing and combatting the spread of COVID-19 is being strictly implemented including intensified contact tracing to ensure the safety of military and civilian personnel in the General Headquarters," he added. Robina Asido/DMS