The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Monday stresses that human rights are being observed even the country is under a state of calamity.

In a radio interview, Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Diño was “misquoted” when it was reported when he said the public should forget about “human rights” during the time of crisis.

“I would just like to clarify, I talked to Undersecretary Martin Diño and he said he was only misquoted… The DILG respects human rights of our people during this time… even those who are violating curfew,” Malaya said.

A news report last Saturday quoted Diño saying human rights are suspended during a state of emergency.

In a statement, Malaya said the public need not fear because the rule of law is upheld by the government, especially the Philippine National Police (PNP).

He also said the enhanced community quarantine is not equivalent to martial law.

“There is nothing to be afraid of. The government is following the constitution and bill of rights. The president (Rodrigo Duterte) already said the state of public health emergency in the country and the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon is not martial law,” Malaya said.

Malaya said the DILG Memorandum Circular No. 2020-062 dated March 21, 2020 particularly says there should be no violation of human rights.

Local government units (LGUs) are directed to ensure that no quarantine patrol staff nor any employee or officer granted authority by it to perform tasks relative to the implementation and maintenance of the enhanced community quarantine shall commit any violation of human rights.

“The DILG encourages the public to report abuse on the part of LGU officials and police personnel in their localities. The DILG Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is open to th public for our continues communication and for us to respond on the issue on the locality,” he said.

In a separate statement, the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) reminded the public that human rights remain even in a state of national emergency.

CHR said there may be "acceptable restrictions" on certain rights, like the freedom of movement being limited to support social distancing measures.

"But restrictions must also follow human rights standards, such that they should be lawful, necessary, proportionate, and should not be used to target specific groups, minorities, or individuals," it said. Ella Dionisio/DMS