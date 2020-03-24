Pasig City on Monday said they are preparing for financial aid they will give to vendors and public transportation drivers who lost their livelihood due to the enhanced community quarantine being implemented to prevent the spread of 2019 coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

In a press briefing, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said his constituents understand the imposition of the enhanced community quarantine but food and livelihood still poses a difficult challenge.

“Biggest challenge right now is some of our constituents were not allowed to go to work although they understand that we need to do this but of course by time they feel hunger, it will be a problem,” Sotto said.

“That’s why we but food packs and next will be the financial assistance that we will give to our vendors who cannot sell right now and also tricycle and jeepney drivers,” he added.

Sotto said their coordination with the Department of Interior and Local Government continues and though not enough, the transportation system they have now is manageable.

“We were able to provide transportation for our health workers but remains a challenge is the patients who need regular treatment... (we) are able to find a way for them. We even tapped bikes and e-scooters to mitigate the lack of transportation,” he said.

To strictly implement social distancing, Sotto said they just deliver food packs to barangays.

On the issue of quarantine passes, Sotto said distributing this will be an additional person-to-person contact for the local government officer as they cannot distribute passes through door-to-door.

“Now I’m asking clearance from Philippine National Police- National Capital Region Police Office and the Joint Task Force- CV Shield that there is no need for quarantine pass because based on the setup of our barangays, this will just become additional person-to-person contact,” he said.

“What is important is strict (social distancing) and when we saw two people going out of house, we ask the other one to go home. If they resist, then they will be arrested,” he added.

Sotto said confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city are 14. Ella Dionisio/DMS