Malacañang defended on Monday President Rodrigo Duterte's call to Congress to grant him the "necessary powers" to address issues concerning the coronavirus disease pandemic.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Constitution grants the President the right to exercise powers necessary and proper to carry out a declared national policy, "for a limited period and subject to restrictions that Congress may impose."

"The declared national policy is to stop the spread of the coronavirus that threatens the public safety. To implement the same there are urgent measures that the President may need to effectively thwart the proliferation of COVID-19," he said.

Panelo, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel, explained that the authority being sought from Congress might include permitting the President to fund projects calculated to respond swiftly to the health crisis and allowing him to realign funds in the national budget.

He said funds would be channeled "to where they are needed to effectuate the success of the national objective of eliminating the grave threats facing the nation and satisfy the food requirements of those economically dislocated by reason of the forced home quarantine specially those belonging to the marginalized or vulnerable sectors of society during its implementation."

In a radio interview, Panelo cited that among the members of the vulnerable sectors are the pedicab, tricycle, jeepney, and taxi drivers; carpenters; and electricians.

He explained that the government has money. But it could not be used to other things without the approval of Congress.

"The President is utilizing all the resources of the government to secure the safety of all Filipinos," he said.

The spokesman earlier denied that what Duterte has been seeking from Congress were emergency powers.

Panelo also appealed to the public not to listen to any false news or untrue information designed not only to mislead but also to create panic and anxiety.

He made the statement after a supposed proclamation from Duterte circulated in social media platforms on Sunday, stating that a national lockdown, including the closure of wet markets, would be implemented.

Government officials denied it, branding the news as "fake."

At the same time, the Palace official called for prayers for the health front liners, including three doctors who have passed away.

"Let us join hands in solemn prayers for our health front liners who daily put their lives on the line as they treat those who have the virus. Three of our doctors have died and a number of them in critical condition due to the corona virus. An increasing number of Filipinos are succumbing to the deadly disease. We must all take care of ourselves because in doing so we take care of others," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS