Government troops ferried more than a hundred Filipinos deported from Malaysia to an island in Basilan for quarantine procedure.

Major Arvin Encinas, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the deportees were brought to Sibakel Island, Lantawan, Basilan province last Friday, March 20.

"The Western Mindanao Command, together with partners from the Department of Health-9 and Department of Social Welfare and Development-9 extended help to Filipino deportees from Malaysia who were denied entry because of COVID-19," he said.

Encinas said the 147 Filipino deportees would be monitored in the island during the 14-day quarantine prior to their return to their respective families.

"They were provided with food packs, sleeping kits, hygiene kits, drinking water, movable tents, sacks of rice, and other basic commodities," he said.

"The Western Mindanao Command will safeguard the island to ensure the safety and security of the deportees," he added. Robina Asido/DMS