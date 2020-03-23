President Rodrigo Duterte has issued a proclamation declaring the fourth week of March 2020 as a "National Week of Prayer."

Duterte issued Proclamation No. 934, which he signed on March 21, in the wake of the coronavirus disease pandemic around the globe.

"During the aforesaid week, I urge all Filipinos of all faiths, religious traditions and backgrounds to unite our hearts in prayer as we face the COVID-19 threat, fixing our eyes on the Almighty in this time of affliction," he said.

He also asked the public to pray for the recovery of those who are now suffering from COVID-19, for comfort to those who lost loved ones, and for the protection of all, especially the most vulnerable sectors of society.

"Pray also for the strength and endurance for our outstanding medical professionals and health workers on the frontlines, your military and law enforcement officers, the government officials and personnel dealing with the present threat, and all Filipinos who are working tirelessly to protect our communities, sacrificing their lives in the service of the country," the President said.

"Through prayer, let us, as one nation, find strength to defeat this invisible enemy, with the aid and blessing of God.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines jumped to 380, while death toll rose to 25. Celerina Monte/DMS