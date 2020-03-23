The Department of Health said on Sunday that Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is negative for coronavirus disease.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that they have already received the results of Duque's laboratory test.

"We have already received the test results of the Secretary and he is negative," she said in a radio interview.

Duque will continue with his work from home until he completes his self-quarantine.

Vergeire said that the Health chief is in good condition and is not showing any of the symptoms of COVID-19.

Duque decided to isolate himself after his exposure to an official of the DOH who was tested positive for the virus. DMS