The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday confirmed 73 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the country.

In an interview during the "Laging Handa" press briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the total number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 380 compared to 307 on Saturday.

Vergeire added that based on the latest data, there were 15 patients who have recovered from the disease while the death toll increased to 25.

She also reiterated that DOH is already planning on assigning the Philippine General Hospital (UP PGH), Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center (JRMMC), and the Lung Center of the Philippines as the referral hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

"We agree to that (to have referral hospitals). First, it will avoid the mix of (non-COVID and COVID positive) patients and we can cut the risk of infection or transmission of the disease," said Vergeire.

"Second, it will allow health workers to have specific tasks. Third, it will decongest other hospitals that are now overpopulated due to cases of the disease," she added.

Vergeire said final arraignments are being done for the implementation of referral hospitals.

"Hopefully towards the end of the week we can announce when we can fully implement these referral hospitals to accept patients," she said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS