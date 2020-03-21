The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday launched “Libreng Sakay” (free ride) to help transport medical workers, bank employees, grocery store employees and other frontline workers exempted from the enhanced community quarantine.

Police Brigadier General Joselito Daniel, PNP Community Affairs and Development Group director, said free transportation service will be available from 5 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 9 pm.

Daniel said a lot of frontline workers ? mostly health workers who regularly commute to and from their posts ? were stranded in several parts of the metro due to the total ban on public transport following the order of President Rodrigo Duterte placing the entire Luzon under the Enhanced Community Quarantine on March 17.

It said the first vehicle will have a route from Camp Crame to Novaliches Bayan, Quezon City while the second vehicle will be from Camp Crame to Antipolo.

The third vehicle will be from Camp Crame to Bacoor, Cavite via EDSA/ Parañaque Service Road; and the last vehicle will be from Crame to Valenzuela via EDSA.

They have also designated drop off and pick-up points in the routes.

Daniel said public health and safety protocols will be observed during the trip.

“Passengers will be subjected to thermal scanning to get their body temperatures and will be checked for possible symptoms of the coronavirus. Also, social distancing or a gap of at least one meter will be observed to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission,” he said.

“Trucks will be disinfected before and after every trip,” he added.

As of Friday, a total of 401 employees were able to avail the free ride services rendered by the PNP. Ella Dionisio/DMS