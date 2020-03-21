Congress will convene a special session on Saturday to tackle and hopefully approve a special funding to combat 2019 coronavirus disease( COVID-19).

''I was informed by the Senate President ( Vicente Sotto III) that we are ready to hold the special session tomorrow at 2pm,'' said Senator Bong Go, in a message.

Go said he was informed that the Office of the President '' will transmit to the legislators the proposed budget being requested, the proposed powers and authority needed for it to be utilized efficiently by the agencies, and other proposals, particularly for granting additional food and cash assistance to affected Filipinos, especially those belonging to vulnerable sectors.''

''The House of Representatives, through Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, confirmed they are ready as well,'' added Go.

Go said the Presidential Proclamation to be released will call for a special session anytime from March 21-23.

''However, the legislative branch will try to finish it tomorrow night given the urgency of the situation,'' said Go.

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said “the House of the People stands ready to respond to the call of the President for a special session to pass

measures, including a supplemental budget that would give the

executive department more flexibility in containing the spread of

COVID-19, and help ease the burden brought about by the pandemic among our nation’s most vulnerable sectors.” DMS