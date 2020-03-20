The Bureau of Internal Revenue(BIR) has extended for one month until May 15 the filing of the annual income tax returns amid the spread of the coronavirus disease.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said despite the extension from April 15 to May 15, there would be no imposition of penalties.

"The one-month extension aims to provide ample time for Filipino taxpayers to prepare the requirements needed in their tax filing, which the government fully understands given the extraordinary conditions that presently beset the country amid its campaign against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019," he said.

But he said the taxpayers who have prepared early and are already ready to file their returns may do so through accessible means, such as but not limited to, online filing.

"Given that taxation is the lifeblood of our country and is used to, among others, support our government such as in times of crisis, our receipt of tax payments from those who are able, should their locations and surrounding circumstances allow, is vital," said Panelo, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel.

Despite the extension, Panelo said the Office of the President is confident that the revenue officers would meet their tax collection targets for this year.

The government also called on the people to do their patriotic duty of paying their taxes faithfully once the situation enables them.

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the entire Luzon, including Metro Manila, under enhanced community quarantine where most of the people were asked to stay at home to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Other local government units outside Luzon have also declared their own quarantine. Celerina Monte/DMS