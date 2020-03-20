Fifteen more tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) to bring the country's total to 217, but a patient with travel history to Japan became the eighth Filipino to recover.

He is a 48-year old Filipino from Cavite, with travel history to Japan,the Department of Health(DOH) said Thursday.

He was admitted last March 7, 2020 at the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) and was discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 twice.

The total of 217 confirmed cases was as of 12 noon, the DOH said,

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said they are looking at converting one or two hospitals into an exclusive facility for patients.

He said they are looking at converting the Philippine General Hospital in Manila or the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City as possible COVID-19 facilities.

"It seems like a good idea to have a facility exclusively treating COVID-19 patients only. This is so other patients won't be adversely affected and put to risk," said Duque in a phone interview.

"As of now, hospital services are being affected, especially for their patients needing surgery, in the pediatrics, as well as those with cancer, hypertension, stroke. They are being put at risk one way or another," explained Duque. DMS