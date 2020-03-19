The City Government of Manila on Wednesday said it will allow one member of each family to go out of their houses and purchase necessities amid the implementation of enhanced community quarantine.

According to Officer-in-Charge - Director Romeo Bagay , the city government acknowledges the needs of Manilenos in spite of the strict quarantine in Luzon to the curb the rise of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

"(Y)ou are hereby required to name one representative per family in your area of jurisdiction that will be provided special authority for the purpose (of stocking up food and other necessities)," Bagay said in a statement addressed to barangay captains.

The head of each barangays were ordered to make a list of the assigned representatives per household and submit it immediately. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS