The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said the delivery of food and cargo inside the quarantine control points will not be hampered but will still undergo inspection.

In a radio interview, Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa said he released new set of guidelines based on the resolution formulated during Tuesday's interagency task force (IATF) meeting.

“The guidance for us which is the major change on checkpoints is that all cargoes will be unhampered but nevertheless we will still conduct inspection,” Gamboa said.

Gamboa said police personnel manning checkpoints still need to check the temperature of the driver and his crew.

“If no fever or symptoms then they can enter… even crisscrossing provinces all throughout Luzon,” he said.

“We can also randomly check cargoes ensuring quarantine protocols,” he added.

The PNP chief said he gave those who are assigned in checkpoints a copy of the Department of Agriculture’s memorandum on ensuring unhampered movement of all food and production items through food lanes.

The PNP earlier said separate lane for delivery and cargo trucks were created as the government continues to implement the one-month enhanced community quarantine in the entire Luzon Island. Ella Dionisio/DMS