The death toll from coronavirus disease has increased to 17 while the confirmed cases has breached the 200 mark, the Department of Health said.

In its 4 pm March 18 bulletin, the DOH said that death of two COVID-19 positive cases was reported on Tuesday while the three others were on Wednesday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 17.

Those who passed away were PH126, a 76 year old Filipino male from Rizal and PH129, a 67-year old Filipino male from Quezon City.

PH201, a 58-year old Filipino male from Lanao del Sur who had travel history from Malaysia died on Tuesday.

The two other fatalities were PH57, 67, a Filipino male from Pasig City with travel history from London, and PH160, an 86-year old Filipino female from San Juan with no travel history or exposure to a known COVID-19 case.

The recent fatalities, similar to others, had other ailments, such as diabetes and hypertension.

As of Wednesday noon, the DOH said 15 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

"Total number of cases in the country is now at 202," the Health department said.

The DOH also reported three new recoveries, bringing the total number to 7. Celerina Monte/DMS