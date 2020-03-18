President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a state of calamity throughout the Philippines due to coronavirus disease.

Proclamation No. 929, which Duterte signed on March 16, said the declaration of state of calamity is for a period of six months," unless earlier lifted or extended as circumstances may warrant."

"Such declaration will, among others, afford the National Government, as well as LGUs (local government units) ample latitude to utilize appropriate funds, including the Quick Response Fund, in their disaster preparedness and response efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to continue to provide basic services to the affected population," the Proclamation read.

Duterte has decided to place the whole country under the state of calamity due to continues rise of confirmed COVID-19 cases despite government interventions.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has recommended the declaration of state of calamity in the whole country.

With the state of calamity, Duterte ordered all government agencies and LGUs to render full assistance to and cooperation with each other and mobilize the necessary resources to undertake critical, urgent, and appropriate disaster response aid and measures in a timely manner to curtail and eliminate the threat of COVID-19.

"All law enforcement agencies, with the support of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, are hereby directed to undertake all necessary measures to ensure peace and order in affected areas, as may be necessary," the Proclamation said.

The President also directed the Executive Secretary, the Secretary of Health, and all other concerned heads of departments to issue guidelines governing the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine throughout Luzon. Celerina Monte/DMS