An Elf truck with 16 persons fell and huge timber fell off the road due to mechanical brake failure in Pitogo, Zamboanga del Sur, killing eight laborers, police said Sunday.

Eight were injured in the accident which took place at Purok 1 Barangay Liguac, police added.

The eight laborers who died on the spot were identified as: Rey

Alfornon, 24 ; Orlando Sabejon, 44; Noel Cabellon, 19; Berlindo Labador, 34; Edwin Delos Santos, 70; Marvin Hemang,30; Loui Jay Omandam, 34; and a 15 year old boy.

The Elf truck with registration plate number GEM 839 was driven by Leolito Tam, 28.

The other eight laborers were severely injured and brought to the Hospital of Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur.

Tam surrendered to responding PNP personnel and brought to Pitogo Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

Charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and multiple physical injuries are being prepared by the investigator of the Pitogo municipal police station to be filed in court. DMS