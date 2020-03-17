The Philippine National Police- Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) last Saturday arrested an anti-narcotics policeman and his cohort for allegedly promising recruits entry into the police force who flunked their medical tests for money.

Police Colonel Ronald Oliver Lee, the IMEG director, said the suspects were Patrolman Ralph Rigor Ramos, assigned at the PNP Drug Enforcement Group and civilian Kathyrin Acquilito.

"We have caught another policeman violating the strict 'No Kotong' policy of the PNP leadership, one who is demanding money from police applicants by claiming he can alter the result of their medical records in exchange for a big amount of money," Lee said.

Lee said the two were arrested by operatives of the PNP-IMEG, the PNP-DEG, the National Capital Region Police Office’s Regional Intelligence Division-Regional Special Operations Group, the PNP Special Action Force’s 82nd Special Action Company and the NCR Field Unit of the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in an entrapment operation in front of a mall in Las Piñas City around 10 pm last Saturday.

Lee said undercover officers placed the policeman and his cohort under arrest after he received the marked money from the poseur.

He said they conducted the operation after receiving information that the rookie cop was promising some police recruits who failed the PNP medical examination that they will can pay their way into the 205,000-strong police organization.

“One of the complainants was a PNP-SAF applicant who failed the medical examination but was told by the suspect that once he pay him, someone will endorse him and will pass the needed medical examination,” Lee said.

They coordinated with PNP-DEG director, Brigadier General Romeo Caramat Jr and the rookie cop and his cohort will be facing criminal charges for robbery-extortion.

Lee said they will also recommend to Caramat summary hearing procedures against the erring cop for grave misconduct.

He added Ramos became the seventh policeman to be put to jail by the PNP-IMEG since last February 27. Ella Dionisio/DMS