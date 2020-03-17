Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said those who are living outside Metro Manila but working in the metropolis are exempted in the curfew hours being imposed by local government units.

In a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun last Sunday night, Ano reiterated that employees working in Metro Manila but living in the provinces are exempted as long as they have the appropriate documents to show to police manning control points.

“Based on out latest memo, workers are exempted as long as they show IDs or appropriate documents. They are also exempted from curfew if they came from work within reasonable time from place of work,” he said.

Last Saturday, the Metro Manila Council recommended a 8pm to 5 am curfew in their cities as protective measure in controlling the spread of 2019 coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

As of Monday, the cities, which announced implementation of a curfew from 8pm to 5am either through passing an ordinance or through an approval by the councils, were Muntinlupa, Pasig, Las Piñas, Manila, Makati, Navotas, Pasay, San Juan, Taguig, the municipality of Pateros, Quezon City, Caloocan, Mandaluyong and Parañaque.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said the curfew in his city starts Sunday, March 15; Manila City will be Thursday, March 19, three days after the publication of its ordinance; and the rest will be on Monday, March 16.

Some local governments units imposed penalties and fines for violating the curfew.

Also exempted from the curfew are those working at night or those who need to immediately purchase food and other essential basic necessities. Ella Dionisio/DMS