President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the entire Luzon under enhanced community quarantine until April 12.

"Upon study of worldwide trends, I have come to a conclusion that stricter measures are necessary," Duterte said in a taped televised message on Monday night.

"I am placing the entire mainland of Luzon under quarantine until April 12, 2020, coinciding with the entire end of the Holy Week," he added.

Under the memorandum earlier released by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, enhanced community quarantine is defined as a condition where strict home quarantine shall be implemented in all households, transportation shall be suspended, provision for food and essential health services shall be regulated, and the presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures shall be heightened.

Duterte said the establishments providing basic needs, such as food and medicine, would be open.

He said even restaurants and carinderia could open and sell food.

The President ordered the local government officials, particularly the barangay captains, to ensure that the needs, such as food, of their constituents are provided.

The LGUs are asked to coordinate with the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Duterte sought for prayers, especially for frontliners, such as medical health workers, for their safety. Celerina Monte/DMS