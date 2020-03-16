President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown of Davao City has been placed under "community quarantine."

This was contained in Executive Order No. 10, series of 2020, which presidential daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio signed.

The local chief executive, in a separate EO, also banned all the flights from Clark in Pampanga.

"Passengers from Manila are now taking Clark flights to Davao...there is a need to abide by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Diseases) Resolution 11 of prohibiting travel to and from Metro Manila even through Clark Airport," she said in EO No. 09, series of 2020, which she issued on Sunday also.

Duterte has placed the entire Metro Manila under community quarantine and barred land and domestic sea and air travels to and from the metropolis from March 15 to April 14 to contain the spread of coronavirus disease.

Under the community quarantine, the people in Davao City were ordered to stay in their homes and "may only come out to work, buy food or medicines, go to the hospital or take out garbage."

Duterte also ordered the suspension of mass gatherings and classes from kindergarten to post-graduate studies and all religious activities until the state of public health emergency is lifted.

However, she said that the government work would not be suspended and employees from other provinces may enter Davao City, but necessary sreening procedures mus be followed.

Duterte-Carpio also asked the private companies to prepare and implement flexible workplan for their eomployees and require people to procure services and buy goods online from local suppliers.

She also required online meetings and bank transactions while public transportation and cargo deliveries would not be suspended.

"All other activities that may be determined the future to be applicable in community quarantine," she said.

The Order, which was issued on Sunday, was effective immediately. Celerina Monte/DMS