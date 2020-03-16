Some cities in Metro Manila already passed their respective ordinances imposing curfew as measure in preventing the spread of 2019 coronavirus or COVID-19.

Among the cities, which already announced their implementation of the curfew from 8pm to 5am either through passing an ordinance or just through an approval by the councils, were Muntinlupa, Pasig, Las Pinas, Manila, Makati, Navotas, Pasay, San Juan, Taguig and the municipality of Pateros.

This was after the Metro Manila mayors signed a resolution on Saturday recommending 9-hour curfew to contain the disease.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said the curfew in his city starts Sunday, March 15; Manila City will be Thursday, March 19, three days after the publication of its ordinance; and the rest will be on Monday, March 16.

Some local governments units imposed penalties for violating the curfew.

Exempted from the curfew are those working at night or those who need to immediately purchase food and other essential basic necessities.

Meanwhile, the cities, which also declared the state of calamity, were Las Pinas, Manila, Pasay City, Quezon City, and San Juan. The declaration of state of calamity would allow them to tap funds to address the problem.

Under the Makati ordinance, its run facilities, such as the University of Makati, covered courts, and multi-purpose halls; malls, bars, restobars, KTV, cocktail lounges, and similar establishments; theaters; schools; gyms, baskteball courts, badminton courts and other similar establishments will be closed.

But allowed to be opened even if the establishments are inside the malls are groceries, pharmacies, convenience stores, banks, hardware stores, health clinics, and restaurants for take-out only.

The Makati City Council will also pass an ordinance declaring state of calamity while the city of Quezon City and Marikina will hold special session on imposing curfew and declaring state of calamity on Monday.

In compliance with the curfew, SM Malls and Robinsons Malls said they have adjusted their business hours while Ayala Malls said they will be temporarily closed for operations starting March 16 until further notice.

“However, in order to continue servicing the community, establishments offering basic services shall be kept open, such as supermarkets, drugstores, convenience stores, banks and other essentials,” Ayala said in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

Metro Manila is under community quarantine starting March 15 up to April 14 following the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte as a way in containing the spread of the virus outside the region. Ella Dionisio/DMS