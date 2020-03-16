The death toll in the Philippines due to coronavirus disease has increased to 11 while the confirmed cases have risen to 140 as of Sunday afternoon, the Department of Health said.

Three new deaths and 29 new infections were added in the DOH report.

Meanwhile, Malacanang said the members of the Cabinet who underwent self-quarantine were tested negative for COVID-19.

In a statement, Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said these include Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, and Presidential Security Guard Commander Colonel Jesus Durante III.

Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado also decided to discontinue his self-quarantine after Dominguez's test turned out to be negative. He said it was because of his encounter with the Finance chief why he decided to undergo isolation.

Panelo said the officials will now continue to perform their respective duties in the service of the Filipino people.

“They will also take precautionary measures in accordance with the protocols set by the DOH, while working pursuant to the respective mandates of their office,” Panelo said.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea was also tested negative, however, in compliance with the rules and procedures set by the DOH (DOH), he will continue his 14-day self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

“ES will continue to work from home as he monitors and acts on important matters relating to the Executive Branch,” Panelo said.

Last March 12, a number of Cabinet members have opted to undergo self-quarantine after their exposure with another government official who was tested positive for COVID-19.

President Rodrigo Duterte also underwent similar test earlier, which also turned out to be negative. Ella Dionisio/DMS