Workers and international travelers will be exempted from travel restrictions, despite a community quarantine in Metro Manila which takes effect on Sunday, a memorandum by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Saturday stated.

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said from March 15 to April 14 the land, domestic air and sea travel to and from the National Capital Region will be restricted to prevent the spread of 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the country.

Under the memorandum, “workers, whether employed or self-employed, will be provisionally allowed to travel” to and from Metro Manila provided they present proof of employment or business at border checkpoints.

Panelo said all departing passengers shall also be allowed transit through the NCR provided they were able to present “proof of confirmed international travel itinerary, scheduled within 12 hours from entry at checkpoints.

On the other hand, he also noted the “outbound travel to countries where travel restrictions are in place remains prohibited.”

However, Panelo said “the DOH is authorized to grant exemptions, based on humanitarian considerations, in favor of outbound travelers who wish to travel to jurisdictions where restrictions are currently in place.”

“Aside from the current travel restrictions imposed upon foreign travel to and from China, including its Special Administrative Regions, and portions of South Korea, inbound travelers from Iran and Italy (except Filipino citizens, including their foreign spouse and children, if any, and holders of Permanent Resident Visas or Diplomatic Visas issued by the Philippine Government) shall be required to present a medical certificate issued by competent medical authorities within 48 hours immediately preceding departure signifying that they have tested negative for COVID-19,” he said.

“The Palace reiterates that all measures imposed are subject to the regular review by the President and the IATF in order to ensure that the virus would be contained and ultimately eliminated without extremely overwhelming the citizens in going about their daily lives,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS