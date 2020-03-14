An alleged leader of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (NPA) and his two companions were killed search and arrest warrants in Baguio City on Friday morning.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs office chief, said slain was Julius Soriano Giron, head of the so-called National Military Commission of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

He said Giron, who is wanted for rebellion, arson, and frustrated murder is also overall chairman of the CPP-NPA, the position vacated by Benito Tiamzon when he was arrested in 2014.

Zata said authorities were serving a search warrant for firearms and ammunition and multiple warrants of arrest in Brgy. Queen of Peace in Baguio City when Giron and his two companions resisted, resulting in a firefight around 3:30 am.

"His companions were identified as Lourdes Tan Torres/Ma Lourdes Dineros Tangco, member of CPP Executive Committee and the other a suspected security aide," he said

Government forces recovered one M16 rifle, one cal. 45 Colt, one Cal. 45 Rock Island, three hand grenades, and one long magazine for the M16 from the rebels.

Zata said the recovered items were "found in Giron's property reportedly acquired and paid for in cash, a rare privilege reserved for NPA leaders and front organization heads."

AFP Chief of Staff General Felimon Santos Jr. emphasized that "the death of Giron will further rattle the communist terror group and its dwindling force for losing its strategic leader."

"Giron is much closer and more relevant in NPA operations than the absentee Jose Maria Sison, and is thus more influential to their ranks," he said.

"We commend our troops for the successful neutralization of this notorious NPA leader, landing a serious blow against the CTG, and bringing us closer to our goal of ending the local communist armed conflict in the country," he added. Robina Asido/DMS