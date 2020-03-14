Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said on Friday a customer is not always right amid the panic-buying, particularly on hygiene products, such as alcohol, by some consumers.

This as the Department of Trade and Industry chief also called on couples who are scheduled to get married to reduce their guests and to maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

"No, no, the customer is not always right. When it comes to (situation like this), we have a rule...'the customer is always right' is not limitless, unlimited," Lopez said in reaction to some reports there were customers in some supermarkets insisting on buying goods, particularly alcohol beyond the limit being enforced.

Some grocery stores in Metro Manila have been selling two bottles of alcohol only per customer after people engaged in panic-buying due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Lopez said if a customer would not follow and would become unruly, the store management could order security guards to escort the customer outside the premises.

He also urged social distancing inside the malls and supermarkets.

As part of the government's implementation of social distancing also, Lopez said since "love" could not be prevented, the couple who wants to get married should limit the number of their guests.

"Better reduce the number of the guests," he said, adding this could also result to savings by the couple.

Another option, he said is to move to another date the wedding ceremony, not during this time that there is a health problem.

For those who have already made a down payment to some businesses or establishments, they could still refund the money, he said.

But if they would not be refunded, Lopez advised them to report to DTI consumer complaint 1384 hotline those establishments which would not comply with the law.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the social distancing being advocated by the government is about an arm's length from the other individual.

On Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the entire Metro Manila under "community quarantine."

Among the measures being implemented and to be enforced are social distancing, continued class suspension, flexible work schedule in government, while private sector is encouraged to follow, and travel restrictions to and from Metro Manila. Celerina Monte/DMS